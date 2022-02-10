Bill seeking to block second casino attempt in Richmond killed in committee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Senate Finance Committee voted to kill a bill today that would’ve required five years between casino referendum attempts.

The bill, patroned by Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Petersburg), sought to prevent Richmond from putting a casino referendum on the ballot and give Petersburg a try instead. There is still a matching bill in the house that Morrissey said he’s hopeful continues.

The defeat in the Senate was a win for the majority of Richmond’s City Council who has joined fellow councilmember Reva Trammell in her push for a second chance at bringing the Urban ONE casino to her district. The city’s first attempt was narrowly shot down by voters in 2021.

Trammell testified against the bill today saying “please let us have a second chance in Richmond, Virginia.”

Both bills in the General Assembly, including the bill still alive in the House, add Petersburg to the list of eligible host cities for a casino, in addition to the five years between referendum rule.

The subcommittee in the House recommended that the casino bill be amended.