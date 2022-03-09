RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A proposal to exempt places of worship from rules imposed by the Virginia governor during an emergency failed to move through a Democratic-led committee of state senators.

Del. Wren Williams (R-Patrick) told the committee Monday his bill would ensure that any governor’s executive order or other rules implemented per the Commonwealth of Virginia Emergency Services and Disaster Law of 2000 would not apply to churches, synagogues, mosques, or any other house of worship.

“This comes on our First Amendment rights to gather and worship and we saw that infringed over the last two years and this would remove the ability to do that,” Del. Williams said.

In 2020, then-Gov. Ralph Northam imposed gathering restrictions on nonessential businesses, closed schools and issued a stay-at-home order in response to COVID-19. The restrictions were challenged by a Virginia church but a three-judge panel rejected the effort.

State Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), one of seven Democrats on the panel present for Monday’s hearing, asked whether the legislation would allow people to gather at places of worship in the event of a pandemic.

Del. Williams said his bill would make way for such a decision to be made, adding that it wouldn’t keep places of worship from closing due to an active police investigation or emergency in the area.

Multiple pastors spoke in favor of the bill, telling the committee that their churches took several steps to ensure a safe environment and provided a vital resource to its members.

“When the pandemic began, Governor Northam was able to use executive orders to shut down the meeting of churches and did not consider us essential,” Ernest Custalow, the lead pastor at Grace Church of Fredericksburg, said Monday.

Pastor Custalow stressed that he felt the church was essential for its members, saying prayer meetings helped those struggling with mental health and other issues during the height of the pandemic. He added that the church made sure to keep people further than six feet away, including “sometimes 20 and 30 feet apart,” and maintain clean surfaces.

“We lended emotional support through counseling during these mandated lockdowns and restrictions and the trauma that COVID-19 caused many, many people,” said pastor Russell Evenson of the World Outreach Worship Center in Newport News.

Evenson said churches helped people by handing out food, providing financial assistance and giving them a safe space during the pandemic.

When the discussion turned to the lawmakers on the committee, multiple Republicans shared that they felt actions taken by Gov. Northam to restrict gatherings went too far. State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach) said she felt her church was the safest place as the pandemic raged.

“What I didn’t feel safe about was when I went to the church and the doors were closed and I couldn’t get in. And knowing that’s a constitutional right provided to me and my children, who attend church every weekend, that was most upsetting,” Sen. Kiggans said Monday.

“And it was a personal choice. I didn’t have to go to church. I could have watched church on television or not gone but that was my choice and that was my right and I felt like that was taken away from me and that was more disconcerting than probably most of what happened during the pandemic.”

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield) said she opposed the bill, sharing that she’s a person of faith who appreciated seeing a level of creativity and spirituality as places of worship adapted to Virginia’s stay-at-home order with virtual options. Sen. Hashmi expressed concerns that the bill would strip power from the governor and government to make such decisions in times of a disaster or public health crisis.

“I think we are moving in a dangerous ground if we take away the authority of our government to act in measures that protect the health and safety of our communities in this regard,” she said. “I think we need to have the ability of the executive branch or even those of us in the legislature to be able to respond to what our health care communities, particularly our physicians who specialize in infectious diseases are telling us is necessary, absolutely necessary in order to control a viral spread of the sort that we’ve seen with covid.”

State Sen. Richard Stuart (R-King George) said he disagreed with Sen. Hashmi’s assessment, arguing that there was a high level of subjectivity in Northam’s executive order.

“We were allowed to go the liquor store. And there was no limit on how many of us can go and congregate in the liquor store,” Sen. Stuart said. “The subjectivity of this whole thing is what bugs me because there’s a strong case to be made that we would have been a lot better off in church than we would have been in the liquor store.”

Virginia’s liquor stores were designated as essential businesses in Northam’s executive order from March 2020. ABC stores had to maintain COVID-19 mitigation rules, including distancing and sanitizing practices but did not face additional gathering restrictions.

“Ultimately, the decision here is does one man or woman have the authority to violate our First Amendment right without any input from anybody else. That’s the question and I hope that you’ll say no that’s not what’s allowed and vote yes on this bill,” Del. Williams said at the end of Monday’s committee hearing.

The seven Democrats on the panel rejected the legislation and seven Republicans voted to move it forward. The split vote, which occurred because one Democrat was not at the meeting, effectively kills the measure for this year. It had narrowly passed through the Republican-controlled House of Delegates in February.