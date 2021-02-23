Bill to remove Byrd statue from Capitol Square passes the Senate, heads to Gov. Northam

FILE – House Majority Leader H. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, talks on a phone as he sits at the feet of the statue of former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd at Capitol Square in Richmond, Va. Saturday, March 13, 2010. A panel of Virginia legislators will discuss the removal of a statue of former governor and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., from the state Capitol grounds. Byrd was a staunch segregationist and the architect of massive resistance against integrating schools. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) The Virginia Senate on Tuesday voted 36-3 to pass a bill that would direct the state to remove the statue of Harry F. Byrd, Sr. from the grounds of Capitol Square.

HB 2208, introduced in June 2020 by Del. Jay Jones (D-Norfolk), will head to the desk of Gov. Ralph Northam for his signature. The House of Delegates voted 63-34 to pass the bill back on Jan. 27.

“Racism and its symbols, obvious and subtle, have no place in this new Virginia decade,” Del. Jones said in a statement. “Monuments to segregation, Massive Resistance, and the subjugation of one race below another, such as the Byrd statue, serve only as a reminder of the overt and institutional racism that has and continues to plague our Commonwealth. It’s long past time to bring them down, and I’m proud to be a voice to do just that.”

Byrd, a former governor of Virginia and U.S. Senator, was a known segregationist.