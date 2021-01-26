Censure resolution vote delayed after tearful revelation from Sen. Amanda Chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Despite expectations of an impending vote, the Virginia Senate did not weigh in on the censure resolution against state Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) on Tuesday. After a quick debate, a Democratic colleague defended Chase’s request for more time and two of the most outspoken critics of the senator obliged following a tearful revelation.

Sen. John Bell (D-Loudoun), with the support of several other Senate Democrats, filed a resolution to censure Chase claiming she instigated “insurrection against the United States” during a speech she gave at the “Stop the Steal” rally ahead of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I just, I think it’s completely ridiculous,” Chase said in an interview after the bill was filed. “I think it’s political because I’m running for governor. Let’s make no mistake about that.”

The caucus asserted that the Republican gubernatorial contender helped empower “a failed coup d’état” at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and called on her to resign from office before any resolution was submitted. After deciding not to leave office, the chamber voted 37-1 to strip Chase of her last committee assignment.

On Tuesday, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) ruled that a substitute resolution from Sen. Bell was germane with the original resolution after both Bell and Chase gave their arguments. A motion to approve the substitute was agreed upon and a vote appeared near. Just as Sen. Bell began to call for a formal floor vote, Chase asked that the bill go by for the day.

Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) spoke in defense of Chase’s request, telling other senators that they should provide her with more time. Bell and Sen. Tommy Norment (R-James City) objected to the idea of delaying a vote, arguing that Sen. Chase did not testify during a committee meeting last week in her defense.

Before any motion could be made, Chase disclosed that her mother-in-law had just had open-heart surgery as she began to cry. After her remarks, Bell and Norment both withdrew their objections and the bill went by for the day.

