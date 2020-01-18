Colonial Shooting Academy worker says gun-rights supporters ‘simply want to be heard’ during rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The gun-rights rally scheduled for Monday has created a lot of buzz throughout the Richmond area. A few gun-control measures being proposed has raised concerns for some Virginians, especially those who sell firearms.

Gun store workers told 8News Friday that it has been one of the busiest days they’ve experienced. A boom in business comes as concerns grow over gun legislation being introduced in the General Assembly.

“We’re all worried because the unknown is something we can’t control,” Reese Haller, Colonial Shooting Academy director of training and education, told 8News. “As long as you present yourself in a safe, orderly manner, follow the law, then everyone will go home at the end of Monday happy, healthy and able to do what they need to do again on Tuesday.”

Haller said gun owners he’s spoken to don’t want to see any violence. Gov. Ralph Northam said there have been serious and credible threats of violence from out-of-state groups. Northam signed an executive order banning weapons and firearms for the rally.

“The people who have guns legally, generally speaking, are supporters of the law, not violators of the law,” Haller said. “They simply want to be heard about their rights.”

The Colonial Shooting Academy plans to open later on Monday to allow their employees to be a part of the rally.

LATEST HEADLINES: