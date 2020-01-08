Could Virginia be the next state to ratify the ERA?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crowd gathered outside the State Capitol on Wednesday in support of passing the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia. Hope that the amendment could pass, which would make Virginia the 38th state to do so, has been restored after Democrats flipped the Virginia General Assembly.

In order for the ERA to be a constitutional amendment, two-thirds of country’s state legislators — 38 — need to ratify the measure. The amendment would guarantee equal rights for all U.S. citizens regardless of gender.

“Constitutional equality is the gold standard,” said Anna Bradley, a supporter of ERA ratification. “Anything less than that leaves women in a subordinate position.”

Last year, an effort to revive the passage of the ERA failed by one vote.

Some critics have argued that there are many problems with the amendment. Those who are against the passing the ERA told 8News they believe it’s harmful because it would ignore differences between men and women.

“It breaks down our societal understanding of equality that embraces the wonderful uniqueness of women,” President of The Family Foundation Victoria Cobb said Wednesday.

Some proponents of the ERA anticipate it will pass in Virginia this month. Legal experts have said it’s unclear what would happen if it were to pass.

Stay with 8News for the full report at 5:30 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES: