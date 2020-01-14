Debate over early Virginia voting heads to the Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Democrats say they want to give residents the choice of voting early if they want to without providing a reason why.

In Virginia, a resident needs to give an excuse to get an absentee ballot. However, several Senate bills could do away with that requirement in different ways.

One proposal would let Virginians vote up to 45 days before an election. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam backed this proposal earlier this month.

Another bill proposes the removal of the requirement of an excuse but does not expand early voting. While another would require Virginias to give an excuse to get an absentee ballot, but you won’t need one to vote early.

The debate over these early voting Virginia bills heads to the Senate for the first time. Stay with 8News for coverage.

