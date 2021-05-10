Del. Jason Miyares chosen as Republican candidate for Virginia attorney general in 2021, ballot-counting continues

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ballot counting is underway following Saturday’s GOP Convention. Late Sunday night, the Republican Party of Virginia announced state Virginia Beach Del. Jason Miyares won the Republican nomination for Attorney General.

Miyares will now show up as the Republican Attorney General candidate on the Nov. 2 general election ballot.

Miyares has been chosen to take on incumbent Democrat Mark Herring, who’s running for a third term. Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones is running against Herring in the Democratic primary.

In a campaign video, the Virginia Beach delegate says he vows to protect “the rule of law” and condemns efforts to eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement and reallocate funding away from police departments.

The nomination comes as the party works to count the rest of the ballots for governor and lieutenant governor.

“I want to congratulate Jason on his victory this evening. Running for Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Virginia is no easy task, and this is a critical first step,” state party chairman Rich Anderson said in a statement Sunday.

Dozens of tellers began hand-counting ballots under video surveillance at the Richmond Marriot Sunday afternoon.

Rather than choosing a single candidate, delegates ranked each one in a ‘ranked-choice voting’ system.

Leaders aren’t exactly sure when results will be available, but are hoping for Tuesday.

Democrats will have a chance to choose their statewide nominees in a primary in June.