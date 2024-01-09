RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Trains moving through Virginia could be shorter, not allowed to block traffic for too long and need at least two workers on board if a renewed proposal gets signed into law.

Del. Shelly A. Simonds (D-Newport News) has filed a bill for the 2024 Virginia General Assembly aimed at boosting railroad safety similar to one she pushed last year that was rejected in the Republican-controlled House of Delegates.

It proposes new rules that would limit trains on mainline or branch lines to 8,500 feet in length, stop trains from sitting on tracks within 1,500 feet on both sides of any railroad crossing with a highway and ensure those used for moving freight have a crew of at least two qualified workers.

Railroad companies, which would face fines for violations, would also not be allowed to block traffic for more than five minutes unless passengers are being picked up or dropped off, there’s a breakdown, mechanical failure or an emergency, per the bill.

The proposal from Del. Simonds, which needs to get through a Democrat-led legislature and be signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to take effect, will be considered nearly a year after an Ohio train derailment brought new focus to railway safety rules in the U.S.

Last February, after Simonds’ bill failed to move forward in the House, a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling toxic chemicals in the area and leading to public safety and environmental concerns.

“We saw renewed interest, across party lines, after the derailment in Ohio,” Simonds told 8News in a phone interview Monday, adding that she expects a “more favorable outcome” this year.

Railroad safety advocates, rail workers, first responders and others have voiced safety concerns over the growing length of freight trains and stopped trains impacting emergency response times by blocking roads — with calls for changes growing since the East Palestine derailment.

State lawmakers and people in Virginia, Simonds said, are paying more attention to what is passing through on trains and want to make sure railroads are “well regulated and maintained.”

Hazardous materials travel on the rails of Virginia and across the country, but an 8News review last year found specifics on which ones and where they move through are not publicly disclosed. The uncertainty of what passes through the state raises environmental concerns for Simonds.

“The next derailment could happen anywhere,” Simonds told 8News. “Anyone’s hometown could be affected.”

Railroad companies that have trains longer than 8,500 feet on any mainline or branch line could be fined up to 1,000 for each foot over the limit, per the bill.

The companies that commit “a grossly negligent violation” or with a pattern of repeated violations that led to “an imminent threat of death or injury to individuals or has caused such death or injury” could be fined $250,000 on top of additional penalties.

Fines collected for violations of the train-length requirements would go into the Shortline Railway Preservation and Development Fund for the state’s railway safety projects.

Simonds’ bill also calls for companies to be fined between $500 to $2,000, with larger penalties for subsequent violations within three years of an initial violation, if at least two qualified workers are not on every train, locomotive or light engine in connection with moving freight.

“This [rail operation] is just one function I don’t want to automate away,” Simonds said, adding that she believes “in the ability of humans” over automation in overseeing trains.

The legislation would require “a passway” to be kept open to allow traffic to move freely when a train is stopped and would ban wagons or other vehicles from sitting on railroad tracks that would “hinder or endanger a moving train.”

The time needed after train cars are reconnected after a passway has been made – no longer than three minutes – will not count towards the five-minute limit.

Companies could be fined $100 for each minute beyond the limit, but the total fine would be capped at $500. Under the bill, companies that place stationary cars on tracks within 1,500 feet of a railroad crossing with a highway would face at least a $500 fine.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern, which opposed Simond’s legislation last year, told 8News Monday the company didn’t “have anyone on hand who can speak on this topic at this time.”

The 2024 legislative session, set to last 60 days, begins Wednesday.