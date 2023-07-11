Youngkin says it prevents teens from chatting with strangers about "sexual topics"

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Senate Democrats and advocates are blasting Governor Glenn Youngkin’s decision to remove LGBTQ+ resources from the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

The attention comes after the Washington Post learned those resources were quietly scrubbed in May. The website included links to counseling services and the Trevor Project’s crisis hotline. However, two resources are receiving pushback.

One website is called QChat, which describes itself as an “online community for LGBTQ+ teens” where they can “chat with like-minded peers in live chats designed for you and by you, facilitated by folks who care.”

Another resource called Queer Kid Stuff was listed, which says it is “on a mission to spread queer joy to LGBTQ+ kids.”

“To grant access for children to strangers, to other adults, to give them advice on sexual topics without their parents knowing just isn’t right,” Youngkin said.

Jamie Nolan, Co-Executive Director of Side By Side — a Richmond-based LGBTQ+ support group — said those resources help teens who don’t feel comfortable coming out to their parents.

“When will Governor Youngkin recognize that not every young person has safe and affirming access to a caring other,” Nolan said.

Youngkin points to his administration’s investments in reforming Virginia’s mental health system as proof he cares about LGBTQ+ youth.

“As part of our Right Help, Right Now overhaul and reimagining of our behavioral health system, we are focused on all of Virginia’s youths,” Youngkin said.

Youngkin added that the state’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board’s website still offers links to resources for Virginians.

“This is another one of his publicity stunts, but the real cost could be in the wellbeing of our young people,” said State Senator Adam Ebbin (D-30).