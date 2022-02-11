Democrats call AG probe on Loudoun sexual assault cases “rigged” after email raises ethical questions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-Democrats are calling an investigation into how Loudoun County Public Schools handled sexual assault cases “rigged” and “politicized.” They say a public records request raised ethical concerns about Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office.

Governor Glenn Youngkin requested the investigation in one of his first executive orders after parents accused the school system of trying to “cover up” two incidents involving the same student. School officials have rejected those accusations and the investigation is ongoing.

The renewed scrutiny comes in response to emails obtained by 8News on Thursday.

Carlton Davis, special assistant to the attorney general for investigations, wrote on Jan. 23, “when the Loudoun County investigation wraps up in a few months, assuming it is done well and the AG looks good (as is the hope/expectation on my end), as mentioned a couple of times, I’d be very interested in working the University’s Counsel’s office.”

Davis’ email came nine days after the firing of the University of Virginia’s chief counsel, Tim Heaphy, according to Victoria LaCivita, spokeswoman for the Office of Attorney General. At the time of his dismissal, Heaphy was investigating the circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

LaCivita said Davis was not privy to information about the firings before they were publicly reported since he is not senior staff. Still, Davis appeared to praise the decision to let go of Heaphy. He wrote, “It’s pretty clear where his loyalties lie.”

Miyares told 8News in a previous interview that Heaphy’s role on the U.S. House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 had nothing to do with his firing. He didn’t elaborate on the reasons for the firing, citing “internal policy decisions.”

Davis’ email was addressed to the attorney general’s Chief of External Affairs and Policy Klarke Kilgore. He responded two days later, “We will absolutely keep you in mind!”

Kilgore didn’t explicitly offer Davis a job in the emails obtained by 8News.

Senator Jennifer Boysko and Delegate Suhas Subramanyam, who represent Loudoun County in the General Assembly, urged Attorney General Miyares to “reverse course” in a press conference on Friday.

“This is a gross abuse of power and a breach of trust, and every Virginian, especially in Loudoun County, should wonder whether they can trust this Attorney General’s Office with this or any other investigation,” Del. Subramanyam said. “The Attorney General should apologize, and he should reverse course on his plans to use the tragic events in Loudoun County for pure political gain.”

The lawmakers said they’ve lost faith in the objectivity of the probe and they’re exploring avenues to hire an independent investigator.

“I wholeheartedly would support an independent investigation.The sad thing is that the attorney general would be who I would go to normally in a case like this and unfortunately, he’s the subject of this problem,” said Senator Boysko.

Miyares declined our interview request on Friday. In a statement, his spokesperson denied that the investigation is political. LaCivita pointed out that Theo Stamos, a Democrat and former elected Commonwealth’s Attorney in Arlington County, is leading it. LaCivita confirmed Davis is on a team of attorneys aiding Stamos in the probe.

“The Office of the Attorney General is dedicated to discovering the truth about what happened in Loudoun County this past year, because every Virginia family deserves answers. The fact that two Loudoun County officials want to deny the public the truth is shameful,” LaCivita said. “Uncovering the mistakes that led to two minors being sexually assaulted at school shouldn’t be partisan, and will not be reversed.”

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Davis’ email was sent the same day that Heaphy was reportedly fired. The Office of the Attorney General later clarified that Heaphy was notified on Jan. 14, nine days before the Jan. 23 email was sent.