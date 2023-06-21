RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The dust is settling following primary elections in Virginia, and both parties are claiming victory.

Despite that, political analyst and Randolph-Macon College Political Science Professor Rich Meagher said with so many primaries in non-competitive districts, it’s almost impossible to take any conclusions from last night into the general election.

In Petersburg, Lascherece Aird pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the primary night, defeating incumbent State Senator Joe Morrissey.

“Over the next few months, I plan to continue to introduce myself to the voters of this district, and ensure that not only are they are aware who I am, what the vision is, but that we have opportunities to work together heading into November,” Aird said.

In a statement, Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Political Action Committee, Spirit of Virginia, said, “The results of Tuesday’s primaries in Virginia are just the latest sign of momentum for Governor Youngkin and Republicans heading into the fall’s pivotal General Assembly races.

Meanwhile, Aird, whose campaign made reproductive rights a key focus of her campaign, says Democrats statewide should do the same.

“The truth of the matter is abortion is healthcare,” Aird said. “Not only do many Virginians and voters of this district believe that, but many Americans believe that this is a medical decision.”

Republicans have indicated they’ll focus on cutting taxes and parental rights in the lead-up to November.

Meagher told 8News that Youngkin has everyone on message.

“He made some endorsements of candidates and backed some candidates with his political action committee, and most if not all of those folks won,” said Meagher.

The Virginia Public Access Project rates only eight seats in the House of Delegates and 3 in the Senate as competitive in November.