RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Democratic Party of Virginia’s Nominating Committee for the State Senate’s 9th District Seat voted unanimously to hold a “firehouse primary” that will determine the party’s nominee in the upcoming special election to fill the seat belonging to Congresswoman-elect Jennifer McClellan.

Following McClellan’s historic win in Tuesday night’s special election for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, State Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, announced that a special election to fill McClellan’s Virginia Senate seat would be held on March 28.

A few hours later — around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 — the Democratic Party of Virginia announced that a firehouse primary — a primary run by the party — will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26. The polls will reportedly be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The selection of a firehouse primary will allow as many candidates and voters to participate in the democratic process as possible,” said Liam Watson, Press Secretary for the party. “The Democratic Party of Virginia and the SD-09 Nominating Committee are committed to working hand-in-glove to hold a smooth, transparent, and expedient process to select a nominee.”

McClellan reportedly sent a letter to Lucas earlier on Wednesday, explaining her intentions to resign on March 7 — or once she’s sworn into the 118th Congress.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve in the Senate of Virginia for the past six years representing the residents of the 9th District,” McClellan said. “As the Congresswoman for Capitol Square, I look forward to working with you in my new capacity.”

The winner of the special election will finish the rest of McClellan’s term before the seat, and all the others in the Virginia General Assembly, go up for grabs in November 2023.