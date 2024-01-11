RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia Democrats are stepping up their efforts to create a retail recreational cannabis market in the Commonwealth.

“It’s far too long, we have gone two years without really setting up this market and putting teeth behind it,” Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach told reporters on Jan. 10.

In 2021, Democrats legalized simple possession (less than an ounce) and limited home cultivation of cannabis. However, the bill still required the General Assembly to come back and set up the framework for retail sales, something they haven’t done yet.

Democratic House Majority Leader Charniele Herring says a regulated market is necessary for public safety.

“It is definitely a priority that we have a regulated market, have penalties for those who are violating our laws from anything from advertisement to basically doing things to substances that you shouldn’t,” Herring said.

Despite the fact that the proposed legislation would make it illegal for anyone under 21 to buy marijuana, Republican Senator Mark Peake (Lynchburg) says he’s concerned about its health effects on kids and adults.

“You look at what has happened in Colorado with the number of traffic accidents that have increased, and you look at these studies about young people smoking marijuana and what it does to them mentally, I just don’t approve of it,” Peake told 8News.

Peake if it were up to him, he would make possession of marijuana illegal again.

“We always had regulations, it was illegal, so we would arrest people who were selling marijuana, and arrest them if they were using it,” said Peake. “Those were the regulations we had in place, they ruined it, and now it’s an open market for drugs.”

Governor Glenn Youngkin told reporters on Jan. 10, he has no interest in setting up a retail market for recreational marijuana.