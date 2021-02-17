Despite changes, legislation to define sexual and workplace harassment in Virginia faces uncertain fate

FILE — Employees at Raku, an Asian-style restaurant in Washington, prepare seating for outdoor dining, Friday, May 29, 2020, as the District of Columbia loosens rules on restaurants that have been in place since March 25 because of the pandemic. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The legislative effort to define what constitutes sexual and workplace harassment in Virginia appears to have a final shot to pass this year despite the Senate already pushing aside one such bill earlier this month.

While sexual and workplace harassment is illegal under state law, supporters of the legislation argue that current law lacks clear definitions of such harassment.

The bill in the House of Delegates, introduced by Del. Vivian E. Watts (D-Fairfax), could still advance and will be debated Wednesday by the Senate’s General Laws and Technology Committee. Under the legislation, sexual harassment would include a sexual advance, request for sexual favors or any other conduct of a sexual nature in the workplace.

“With regard to sexual harassment by a supervisor that has taken the form of a tangible employment action or quid pro quo harassment, the employer shall be vicariously liable for the actions of the supervisor,” Watts’ measure reads. “Unfulfilled threats by a supervisor to take a tangible employment action shall not constitute quid pro quo harassment; however, such threats shall be deemed to create or contribute to an atmosphere of harassment.”

Workplace harassment, which includes sexual harassment, would be defined as unwelcome conduct on the basis of race, religion, national origin, sex orientation, gender identity and more.

The bill that failed to advance the Senate, introduced by Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), drew criticism due to concerns over the measure’s impact on businesses.

The legislation did not include language on employer liability, which the House bill added in an amendment, and was sent back to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 5 with the help of three Democratic senators. The vote came on the crossover deadline for the 2021 session, ensuring that McClellan’s bill would not advance to the House this year.

The Virginia Chamber of Commerce had initially advocated against the legislation, but the chamber is now in a neutral position on the bill following the decision to add the substitute and give employers a process to be relieved of liability.

The director of state policy at the National Women’s Law Center, Andrea Johnson, said in an interview before Wednesday’s committee hearing that the NWLC hopes the liability amendment “makes clear to senators that we’ve listened to the business community, and there should not be this small business concern.”

The amendment also changes how many people a business must employ for the bill to apply to them, reducing the required total of 15 in the original bill to just five employees.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.