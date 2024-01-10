RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Don L. Scott was sworn in as speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Wednesday, making history as the first Black speaker in the chamber’s 405-year history.

It was an emotional occasion for Del. Scott (D-Portsmouth), who had tears in his eyes as he saw his mother in the House chambers for the historic moment on the first day of the 2024 legislative session.

He thanked those who came before him who didn’t get the chance to lead the House, saying the historic moment was not lost on him and that he stood “on the shoulders of giants” to the speakership.

Scott struck a bipartisan tone in his speech after taking the oath as House speaker, saying the slim majorities Democrats have in both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly would require cooperation across the aisle.

The new speaker pointed to last year’s session when Republicans still had control of the House and Democrats held the Virginia Senate as an example that lawmakers could work together on priorities.

“Everything we got done [last session] was bipartisan … it works,” Scott said, adding that great ideas don’t only come from Democrats or Republicans.

Virginia’s legislature is set for a 60-day session in which state lawmakers will focus on priorities such as K-12 education funding, proposed tax changes and the tentative deal that hopes to bring the NHL’s Washington Capitals and NBA’s Washington Wizards to Northern Virginia.