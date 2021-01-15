DRONE VIDEO: Virginia State Capitol closed and boarded up, Supreme Court evacuated for bomb threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The grounds around Virginia’s Capitol Building are empty as the Commonwealth prepares for any potential unrest leading up to Inaguration Day. Outside of the grounds, fences block anyone from entering the area and police cars sit in the streets.

8News drone footage shows a sweeping view of the capitol. Windows and openings accessible on the ground level are boarded up as people prepare for whatever Lobby Day and Inauguration Day might hold.

Virginia’s capitol square has been closed for days, following the violent insurrection at the U.S. Captiol Square.

At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam discussed the security measures in place.

“If you’re planning to come here or up to Washington with ill intent you need to turn around and go home. You are not welcome here and you are not welcome there,” Northam said.

The security around the building verifies that message. Signs in the area announce the closure and reminder people that firearms are not permitted on the premises.

On Friday, yet another state building went into lockdown.

The Virginia Supreme Court was evacuated for a bomb threat. Thankfully, no bomb was found and employees were allowed to re-enter.

8News was on the scene and in the sky as police worked to keep the area around the building secure.