Effort to lure the Washington Commanders to Virginia passes in the House on a 62-37 vote

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Super Bowl may be over but the push to bring the Washington Commanders to the Commonwealth of Virginia is just getting started.

A bill creating a nine-member authority to oversee the financing of a stadium construction project passed in the House on a bipartisan 62-37 vote on Monday.

The bipartisan push to build a stadium and massive complex in Northern Virginia to bring the Commanders to the commonwealth advanced in the General Assembly last week.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) said he would only support this bill moving forward if it is a good deal for Virginia.

Del. Knight’s bill reported out of committee on a 14-7 vote before Monday’s vote in the House.

The Commanders have a contract to continue playing their home games at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., until the end of 2026 season. The team is considering other sites for 2027 and beyond, 8News reported last week.

Some are concerned about the project using taxpayer dollars.

Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) said, unlike other stadiums that rely on taxpayer funds, only the taxes from the new development “will in fact have anything to do with this.”

Saslaw said estimates show an average total tax generation of $153 million per year, with $60 million retained to the state’s general fund, $59 million retained by the locality and $34 million to help fund the bonds.