Equal Rights Amendment advances past House Committee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — The Equal Rights Amendment is one step closer to ratification in Virginia after a house committee voted 13-9 to move the amendment to a full floor vote Monday morning.

A Senate committee already advanced a similar resolution. The resolutions are now before the full House and Senate, and final passage could come as soon as this week.

8News has spoken with supports who say ratification is a win, while opponents say it doesn’t acknowledge the differences between men and women.

ERA advocates say the measure will enshrine equality for women in the Constitution, offering stronger protections in sex discrimination cases. Opponents warn it will erode commonsense protections for women, such as workplace accommodations during pregnancies.

Once the measure advances fully through both chambers, Virginia would become the decisive 38th state to approve it, surpassing the three-quarters of states needed to add an amendment to the Constitution.

But even if it’s ratified, court battles are expected over a long-passed 1982 deadline set by Congress, as well as other legal issues.

