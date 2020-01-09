Virginia Democrats clear hurdle after Senate committee passes ERA resolution: ‘The time is now’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Senate Democrats cleared a hurdle Thursday in their effort to make Virginia the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment.

State Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (D-Richmond) filed Senate Joint Resolution 1 on Nov. 18 — the first day lawmakers could file legislation for 2020 — with the aim of adopting and ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment.

The Senate Privileges and Elections Committee voted 10 to 5 mainly along party lines to pass SJ1 on the second day of this year’s General Assembly session.

“Today, we begin the process to ensure that Virginia will make history as the 38th state to ratify the ERA,” McClellan said Thursday. “It is long past due to enshrine the rights of women into the Constitution of the United States. We have waited too long and the time is now.”

In order for the ERA to be a constitutional amendment, two-thirds of country’s state legislators — 38 — need to ratify the measure. The amendment would guarantee equal rights for all U.S. citizens regardless of gender.

Whether the ERA could soon go to a full floor vote remains in question, but it seems likely with Democrats in control of the state legislature. While ERA measures have passed the Virginia Senate before, similar measures have not gone through the House of Delegates in decades.

“We took a historical step today,” Senate Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw said in a statement. “It has been a long time coming, and we will give women the constitutional rights that they deserve. Ratifying the ERA is long overdue.”

