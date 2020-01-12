Virginia families ask for prison reform at justice rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of former prisoners, their family members and allies rallied at the Bell Tower near the State Capitol Saturday to call attention to several bills aimed towards prison reform.

The Virginia Prison Justice Network said more than 100 bills that deal with prison reform will be discussed during the 2020 General Assembly session.

During the third annual Virginia Prison Justice Rally, attendees said they are hoping to bring people home that haven’t seen their families in years.

“It’s just kind of worn on him, emotionally and mentally and the family as well,” said Desha Harris, sister of Cornelius Harris, who has been in jail for 19 years. “It’s important for us as a family to stick together and get him home.”

But, those at the rally are not without opposition.

Several delegates, including House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn are undecided when it comes to prison reform bills. However, during the rally families said they want a total transformation.

“We’re looking for not bits and pieces, but a total transformation,” Margaret Breslau with the Virginia Prison Justice Network said. “But, it does start with legislative change and awareness.”

LATEST HEADLINES