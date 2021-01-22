Finance reports show which statewide candidates hold an edge in the money race

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Candidates for statewide elections in Virginia this year have submitted their campaign finance reports for 2020, giving a glimpse of how much each raised, who funded their campaigns and the money they have on hand.

A slate of candidates are vying to be their party’s nominee for this year’s statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. There will be a new governor — Gov. Ralph Northam (D) can’t serve consecutive terms under Virginia law — and a new lieutenant governor — Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) is running for governor — by November.

The only incumbent running, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, flirted with a gubernatorial run but is now seeking a third term. Despite his experience and name recognition, Herring is facing a primary challenger.

Each candidate was required to submit their finance reports by Jan. 15. A breakdown of the money in each race and where the candidates are getting the cash from can be found below:

The governor’s race

Five Democrats, including a former governor, the state’s lieutenant governor, two state lawmakers and a former delegate, have officially entered the 2021 race. As they all seek to be chosen as the party’s nominee in the June primary, only a few have raised over $1 million over the last year.

Leading the pack is former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who didn’t officially announce his run until Dec. 8 but still raised more than all other candidates — Republicans included — combined. In total, McAuliffe’s campaign received more than $5.7 million from Aug. 12 until Dec. 31, 2020, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project and state records.

The only other gubernatorial contenders who have raised over $1 million are state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) and former state delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, VPAP analysis shows. Both could be the first Black woman to serve as governor in the U.S. if elected.

Lt. Gov. Fairfax, who announced his bid in September, raised $200,559 in 2020 but only has $225 cash on hand, campaign finance reports show. Del. Lee Carter (D-Manassas), a self-described socialist who entered the race on New Year’s Day, reported no contributions to his campaign from Dec. 7 to Dec. 31, 2020.

The two Republicans in the race who have submitted finance reports, state Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield) and Del. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights), each raised more than Fairfax but well below McClellan and Carroll Foy. According to VPAP, Chase’s gubernatorial campaign outraised Cox by more than $275,000.

The other GOP candidates who have officially put their names in the hat, Sergio de la Peña and Glenn Youngkin, have not yet reported campaign contributions.

Princess Blanding, an activist whose brother Marcus-David Peters was fatally shot by a Richmond police officer in 2018, announced her bid in late December under the newly-formed Liberation Party. Her first campaign finance report shows $1,866 in contributions and $116 cash on hand, according to VPAP.

The Lt. Gov. race

The race for Virginia’s next Lt. Gov. has attracted the most candidates, with eight Democrats and four Republicans vying for the seat. Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) raked in the most money with $655,851, followed by Del. Hala S. Ayala (D-Prince William), who raised $431,394, and Del. Glenn R. Davis Jr. (R-Virginia Beach), who took in just over $400,000.

Four Democratic candidates seeking the lieutenant governorship took in between $150,000 and $232,000: Del. Elizabeth R. Guzman (Prince William), Del. Mark H. Levine (Alexandria), Fairfax County NAACP President Sean Perryman and Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan.

Two other Democrats, Paul Goldman, the party’s former state chairman, and businessman Xavier Warren raised far less. Warren’s campaign received $64,190 in contributions last year, according to VPAP, and Goldman raised just under $2,500.

Air Force veteran Lance Allen raised $103,329 and Puneet Ahulwalia, a business consultant from Fairfax County, took in just $27,402 as both aim for the GOP nomination. Former GOP state delegate Tim Hugo did not file a report with the state.

The attorney general race

AG Herring’s re-election effort has garnered more than $1.1 million, most of which came in the second half of the year after he announced plans to run for a third term. Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (D-Norfolk), Herring’s primary challenger, has raised $779,942, according to VPAP’s analysis.

The campaign for Del. Jason S. Miyares (R-Virginia Beach) raised $242,915 and Chuck Smith, an attorney from Virginia Beach, took in $180,432 in 2020.

The former Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors chair, Lesile Haley, declared her intentions to run for the GOP nomination last week and did not file a report.