Gambling, a delay on the minimum wage increase and the ‘Fishback’ bill: What has been approved today at the Virginia capital so far

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia House of Delegates and Senate met for a single day session today to approve bill amendments Gov. Ralph Northam had suggested earlier this month.

The state legislature met under unusual circumstances though. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Senate met at the Science Museum on Broad Street and the House is met outside on Capitol Grounds.

At around 3:30 p.m. the House of Delegates was at ease, after it appeared speaker Eileen Filler-Corn had fainted during the veto session.

Here are some of the amendments they approved so far:

Casinos: The House and Senate approved Northam’s amendment legalizing and regulating casino gaming in the commonwealth.

: The House approved an emergency clause to the “Fishback” bill which makes individuals sentenced by juries between 1995 and 200 eligible for parole consideration. Delay in minimum wage increase: Both the House and Senate approved to delay changing Virginia’s minimum wage increase to $9.50 an hour until May 2021. The original date was January 2021.

