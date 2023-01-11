RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia General Assembly returns for the 2023 legislative session starting today at noon. The session will last 30 days, but it could be extended to 46 days.

One of the biggest topics for this legislative session is the abortion debate. Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Republicans are hoping to pass an abortion ban in Virginia this year.

The ban faces a Democratic-controlled Senate, however, and Democrats and Republicans know any proposal will face an uphill battle with the divided government in Virginia.

Youngkin has said he would support a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and that he would sign any bill that “protects life.”

Republicans also want to allow parents to use a public savings account to pay for private school if they want to pull their children out of public school.

Democrats want to make sure the state’s minimum wage continues to increase and want to remove the same-sex marriage ban in the Constitution.

They also want to keep an abortion ban from passing and block Republicans from rolling back gun laws.

In education, a priority for Democrats is also money for tutoring to help bridge the COVID-19 learning loss gap.

A prayer breakfast will be held at the Richmond Convention Center this morning to kick off the first day of the 2023 session.

Tonight, Youngkin is set to give the State of the Commonwealth address.