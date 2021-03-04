Gov. Northam endorses Del. Jay Jones for Virginia attorney general

Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, reacts to the passage of a bill relating to electric utility rates in the gallery of the Senate during the Senate session at the Capitol Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is backing Del. Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones (D-Norfolk) to be Virginia’s next attorney general, calling for “a new generation of leaders to take the reins” as the incumbent, Mark Herring, seeks a third term.

Gov. Northam, who can’t run for a second straight term under Virginia law, said in his official endorsement Thursday that Jones gives the commonwealth the new, diverse leadership it needs to move forward. If elected, Jones would become the first African American to hold the office.

“Jay Jones has stood with me every step of the way in our journey to make Virginia a more just and equitable place to live,” the governor’s statement read. “He has been my partner as we have worked to change our Commonwealth. He also understands the deep scars of racism and will represent the diversity of our Commonwealth That is why I’m honored to endorse him in his race for Attorney General.”

Northam’s endorsement carries far more weight than it would have two years ago, when a blackface scandal drove him to limit public appearances and even withdraw from speaking at his alma mater.

The governor was on the verge of being driven out of office after a photo of two people, one in blackface and the other in a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood, was discovered to be on his medical school yearbook page. An investigation couldn’t conclude whether the governor was in the picture but Northam admitted to wearing blackface for a talent show.

Calls for Northam’s resignation mounted, with Attorney General Herring being one of the many Democrats who believed the governor should have stepped down. Not long after the first scandal, Herring eventually admitted he wore blackface while in college.

Del. Jones said he’s humbled to received the endorsement, calling Northam the “most consequential governor” in Virginia’s history.

“He leads with conviction and has ushered in a new era of equity, optimism, and prosperity in this Commonwealth for all Virginians, no matter what you look like or where you come from,” Jones said in a statement. “Simply put, Ralph Northam is the most consequential governor in the history of this Commonwealth.”