Gov. Northam signs 14 new bills into law last minute

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam attends a news conference to announce the expansion of commuter rail in Virginia at the Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Alexandria Station, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday night that he has signed another 14 bills into law.

Northam had until midnight tonight to act on legislation passed during the 2020 General Assembly special session.

“These new laws will increase support for Virginia families and businesses, ensure our children and teachers can safely return to classrooms, advance equity, and tackle systemic racism,” Northam said in a prepared statement. “I am extremely proud of the meaningful progress we have made to enact legislation as unprecedented as the challenges we are facing.”

Here are the bills Northam signed:

You can find a full list of legislation signed by the governor online here.