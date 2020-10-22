Gov. Northam signs 16 new laws to support coronavirus response, reform policing

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has signed 16 new laws and proposed changes to five bills supporting Virginia’s ongoing COVID-19 response and advancing criminal justice reform.

“I am proud to sign new laws that strengthen our COVID-19 response efforts and make our criminal system more equitable,” said Northam in a statement released Wednesday, Oct. 21. “I am grateful to legislators for their hard work this session, and look forward to signing more critically important legislation in the coming days.”

The governor’s office said Northam signed the following laws to support the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response and recovery efforts:

In addition, officials said Northam signed the following laws to reform criminal justice and policing in Virginia:

House Bill 5098 (Del. Askew) increases the penalty for falsely summoning or giving false reports to law enforcement officers due to an individual’s race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin.

(Del. Askew) increases the penalty for falsely summoning or giving false reports to law enforcement officers due to an individual’s race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin. House Bill 5072 (Del. Lopez) and Senate Bill 5024 (Sen. Lucas) allow the Attorney General to open investigations related to a suspected “pattern or practice” of misconduct among law enforcement officers.

(Del. Lopez) and (Sen. Lucas) allow the Attorney General to open investigations related to a suspected “pattern or practice” of misconduct among law enforcement officers. House Bill 5062 (Del. Mullin) and Senate Bill 5033 (Sen. Surovell) restore the practice of requiring judges to dismiss charges when both parties (prosecution and defense) agree.

Meanwhile, the governor also proposed changes to the bills listed below, according to Wednesday’s announcement:

House Bill 5046 (Del. D. Adams) and Senate Bill 5080 (Sen. Barker) expand Medicaid coverage of telemedicine care, but Northam added an emergency clause to make this legislation effective immediately upon passage.

(Del. D. Adams) and (Sen. Barker) expand Medicaid coverage of telemedicine care, but Northam added an emergency clause to make this legislation effective immediately upon passage. House Bill 5115 (Del. Price) expands eviction protections for Virginians who lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Northam also added an emergency clause to make this legislation effective immediately upon passage.

(Del. Price) expands eviction protections for Virginians who lost wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Northam also added an emergency clause to make this legislation effective immediately upon passage. House Bill 5058 (Del. Hope) and Senate Bill 5029 (Sen. Lucas) prohibit law enforcement from initiating traffic stops in certain instances. However, Northam amended this legislation to ensure law enforcement can initiate a traffic stop when an individual is driving at night without the use of both headlights and/or without the use of both brake lights.

