Gov. Ralph Northam calls for additional 2021 General Assembly session

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a question during a COVID-19-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is calling for the General Assembly to reconvene for a special session starting on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Northam signed a proclamation on Thursday to establish the session.

The special session will begin following the end of current legislative session. Odd-numbered years are usually marked with a 46-day long legislative session but prior to the proclamation the General Assembly was only set to meet for 30 days.

The governor says he is lengthing the session to allow legislators to work on the state budget and pandemic relief.

“People across our Commonwealth are facing tremendous challenges, and they expect their elected officials to deliver results,” said Governor Northam. “I look forward to continuing our work together to move Virginia forward.”