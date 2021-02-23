Gov. Ralph Northam to give update on COVID-19 response Wednesday morning

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam listens as he prepares to speak to a group of volunteers to distribute supplies at health equity community event Tuesday May 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam and the rest of Virginia’s Emergency Support Team are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

Northam is expected to address the future of the state’s coronavirus restrictions. The restrictions were previously extended but are now set to expire at the end of the month.

Some restrictions were put in place back in December in anticipation of Virginia’s COVID-19 cases surging during and after the holidays. Others, like the 10 p.m. cutoff on alcohol sales, have been in effect since November.

Northam has recently made some changes to restrictions. Last week he increased the cap on spectators allowed at youth sporting events to 250 people with social distancing. He is expected to address larger sport venue regulations this week.

