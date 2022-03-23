RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he expects a budget agreement to be reached in the Virginia General Assembly when state lawmakers come back to Richmond on April 4.

The legislature convened its 60-day regular session on March 12 without agreeing on a state budget for the next two years and before ironing out key differences in several approved bills.

Gov. Youngkin and legislators acknowledged a special session would be needed to wrap up this year’s work for a spending plan and to negotiate over the unfinished measures. On Wednesday, Gov. Youngkin called a special session for April and urged lawmakers to finish their work.

“On Monday, April 4th, I really am expecting a budget to be passed by the House and Senate,” Youngkin told reporters inside the Capitol on Wednesday. “It’s time. We’ve had 10 days since everyone adjourned. And as I’ve traveled around Virginia, I’ve heard over and over again that the cost of living and inflation is causing real challenges.”

Budget negotiators in the Republican-controlled House of Delegates and Democratic-controlled Virginia Senate are still working to resolve differences on budgets, including a slew of tax cuts that Youngkin campaigned on.

