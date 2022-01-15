Gov. Youngkin to sign executive actions banning critical race theory, ending school mask mandate and rescinding vaccine mandate for state employees

Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to sign 11 executive actions on the day of his inauguration, including ones banning critical race theory in public education, ending the state’s school mask mandate and rescinding the vaccine mandate for state employees, according to his office.

But questions remain on whether the new governor has the authority to implement such changes with executive orders, specifically the ban on critical race theory. The new governor’s orders could also face legal challenges that prevent Youngkin from moving forward.

A release from Youngkin’s office lays out 11 executive actions that he intends to sign as governor. Among them are orders that would fulfill promises the Republican political newcomer made on the campaign trail.

According to the release from the governor’s office, the orders would “restore integrity and confidence in the Parole Board of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” investigate issues in Loudoun County schools that caused an uproar during the election and create a Chief Transformation Officer.

Youngkin also intends to sign an executive order to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multi-state program aimed to reduce carbon pollution, although it’s unclear if he has the unilateral authority to back up the pledge he made during his transition.

When reached for clarification on the executive actions, a Youngkin spokesperson told 8News the orders would be published online once the governor formally signs them later in the day.

