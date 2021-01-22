Here’s a look at gun control bills making their way through the Virginia House

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A bill aiming to ban those who have been convicted of assault and battery of a family member from owning a gun is making its’ way through the General Assembly.

House Bill 1992 would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor. It’s expected to be heard at a House Public Safety Committee Friday morning.

A number of other gun control bills are expected to be heard including HB 2295 which would make it a Class 1 misdemeanor for someone to carry a firearm or stun weapon within Capitol Square and the surrounding area.

Any state-owned building, parking lot or building where the General Assembly meets would apply.

Law enforcement, court officers, security personnel and active military personnel would be exempt.

HB 1909 would allow a school board to ban guns on its’ property. It would also ban anyone from knowingly possessing, buying or carrying a firearm and ammunition while on that property. Law enforcement officers and qualified retired law enforcement officers would be exempt.

The public is able to weigh in on Friday morning’s committee meeting. To sign up to speak or submit comments, click here.