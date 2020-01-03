Herring reintroduces bills to combat hate crimes, white supremacist violence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is reintroducing a handful of bills aimed at stopping hate crimes and white supremacist violence.

The bills have not made it through past legislative sessions but with Democrats in control of the Virginia General Assembly, Herring is feeling more confident they can be passed.

Opponents of the proposed measures said they don’t plan to stand down, calling the bills far reaching and a violation of their constitutional rights.

Recent attacks against Jews, racial slurs in Petersburg, swastikas on a school in Henrico and the deadly white nationalist rally Charlottesville prompted the push for the hate crime legislation.

A recent Virginia State Police report found hate crimes are up 31% over the last six years. Herring says the bills are about protecting Virginians.

“It is so important for folks in Virginia to feel safe,” the attorney general told 8News Friday. “To know they are not going to be singled out for a crime or victimized because of who they are or how they worship, sexual orientation.”

The legislation would broaden the definition of hate crimes to include sexual orientation and disabilities, allow localities to ban guns at events and restrict paramilitary activities.

“It is important that people feel safe and not threatened by private militias who are answerable to no one or accountable to no one but themselves,” Herring said.

Scott Lee, a supporter of the Second Amendment and co-host of the Lee Brothers Radio Talk Show on WNTW, finds the legislation to make paramilitary activity with the intent of civil disorder a Class 5 felony frightening.

“Who is the thought police? So now you have to get into the head of someone and what they’re thinking,” Lee told 8News.

One measure being proposed would prohibit the assembly of any paramilitary activity with intent to intimidate. Lee said he fears any level of government restricting the gathering of people.

“So you have to struggle with the definition of paramilitary,” Lee said. “If I am in blue jeans, am I paramilitary? Or I have to be in fatigues?”

The 2020 legislative session will begin Jan. 8.

