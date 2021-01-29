House bill to opt out of COVID-19 for religious beliefs tabled

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, a health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system, as India’s prepare to kick off the coronavirus vaccination drive on Jan. 16, in Gauhati, India. There has been growing apprehensions among health care workers after India took a regulatory shortcut to approve a vaccine by Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech before late clinical trials showed it was effective in preventing illness from coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill that would have allowed parents or guardians to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine for their child because of religious reasons is not moving forward in the Virginia General Assembly this session.

HB 2268 was tabled late Thursday in a House Health Committee. 13 lawmakers voted in favor of the measure, 9 delegates were opposed.

Supporters of the measure argued THAT Americans have a constitutional right to make their own health care decisions for their families. Some doctors said the ingredients in the vaccines, like aborted fetal cells and animal parts, can conflict with religious dietary restrictions.

Two similar bills in the senate were voted down earlier this month. Virginia’s Health Commissioner Norm Oliver spoke in opposition to the bills and said Virginia needed to maintain the ability to stop the spread of the communicable diseases.