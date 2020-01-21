House committee to hear number of bills that would make it easier to get a gun

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The House Public Safety Committee will meet Tuesday to discuss a variety of bills that would make it easier to get a firearm in Virginia.

This comes just one day after 22,000 people gathered at the State Capitol to rally against stricter gun laws.

Some of the bills include making it legal to carry a gun in a place of worship. That offense is currently considered a misdemeanor.

The committee will also look at bills that would allow openly carrying a weapon without a permit, and make localities responsible if someone gets hurts in a gun-free zone.

The Senate passed three bills last week that would require universal background checks, limit gun purchases to one in a 30-day period, and allow localities to ban guns from public buildings, parks, and events.

