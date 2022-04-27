RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Democratic House Caucus voted to remove former speaker Eileen Filler-Corn as its leader, sources told 8News.

Del. Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) led a push to remove Del. Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) as the Democratic leader in the Virginia House of Delegates and Del. Charniele L. Herring (Alexandria) as caucus chairwoman.

Sources told 8News that the caucus voted to remove Filler-Corn as its party leader on Wednesday, but one source told 8News’ Jackie DeFusco that they voted to keep Del. Herring as caucus chair. The vote was conducted through a secret ballot.

The leadership change comes after House Republicans won a majority in the 100-member chamber last November and wielded that power during the regular 2022 General Assembly session to reject several Democratic-backed proposals.

In a letter to party leaders, Del. Scott nominated himself to replace Filler-Corn as caucus leader and called for a vote on the leadership change during a meeting ahead of the legislature’s “veto session” on Wednesday. A source told 8News that a new leader was not selected during the morning meeting.

Filler-Corn is the first woman and first Jewish person to serve as speaker in the Virginia House in the chamber’s 400-year history.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.