House kills bill requiring hazard pay for essential workers, but bills offering other assistance loom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Essential workers looking for a pay bump will have to wait after Virginia lawmakers unanimously shot down a bill earlier this week that would compensate those required to work during a shelter-in-place or stay-at-home order.

Originally introduced by Delegate Hala S. Ayala, D-Woodridge, House Bill 2015 would require employers, authorized to stay open, to pay employees one and a half times the regular rate of pay for working during a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order. Employees who did not comply would face a civil penalty.

During a hearing on the bill earlier this week, multiple lawmakers say the proposal would put a strain on the budget costing multiple state agencies millions of dollars to account for the pay.

It was ultimately voted down in a 21-0 vote.

The bill came to a screeching halt as the House attempts to push for other labor laws.

The House is currently considering House Bill 2137 which would require employers to provide employees paid sick leave. The bill lists ’employee’ as an essential worker who works on average at least 20 hours per week or 90 hours per month.