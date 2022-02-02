House passes ‘Cocktails-to-Go’ extention to 2024

In this May 19, 2020, photo, Kyle Froelich, right, hands a customer a carryout six-pack of beer at Good Time Charley’s in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan restaurants and bars could sell cocktails and liquor for pickup or delivery and would see a temporary cut in state liquor prices under fast-tracked legislation that supporters hope will help the industry survive the coronavirus pandemic. The state already lets bars and restaurants sell unopened beer and wine to go. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – On Wednesday, the Virginia House passed House Bill 426 which would extend cocktails-to-go until July 1, 2024, in an effort to support hospitality businesses struggling to cope with the harsh economic impacts of COVID-19.

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have passed legislation to make cocktails-to-go permanent and 14 other states passed legislation to allow cocktails-to-go on a temporary basis.

During COVID-19, more than 35 states began allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails that can be carried out as an economic relief measure via executive orders or other temporary measures. Some states are still considering the legislation.

States and localities that have passed this legislation include:

Arizona

Arkansas

Iowa

Florida

Georgia

Kansas

Kentucky

Montana

Missouri

Nebraska

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Texas

West Virginia

Wisconsin

District of Columbia

The bill was originally set to expire this July. It now moves to the Senate for full approval.