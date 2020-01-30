Virginia House set to vote on seven gun control bills Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s House of Delegates is expected to vote on seven gun control bills Thursday.

It comes less than two weeks after more than 20 thousand people swarmed Capitol Square to rally in support of gun rights.

Since Democrats swept the House and Senate in November, more than one hundred Virginia localities have declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” opposing the party’s progressive agenda.

Many of the bills being considered on Thursday have already passed in the Senate. After years of failed efforts to tighten gun laws, approval in the House would be a significant step forward but not the end of the road for these bills.

The House will still have to vote on the Senate’s version and vice versa. It’s possible a conference committee of lawmakers from both chambers will need to resolve the differences between bills before a final version reaches Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk.

