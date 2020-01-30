Virginia House set to vote on seven gun control bills Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s House of Delegates is expected to vote on seven gun control bills Thursday.
It comes less than two weeks after more than 20 thousand people swarmed Capitol Square to rally in support of gun rights.
Since Democrats swept the House and Senate in November, more than one hundred Virginia localities have declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” opposing the party’s progressive agenda.
Many of the bills being considered on Thursday have already passed in the Senate. After years of failed efforts to tighten gun laws, approval in the House would be a significant step forward but not the end of the road for these bills.
The House will still have to vote on the Senate’s version and vice versa. It’s possible a conference committee of lawmakers from both chambers will need to resolve the differences between bills before a final version reaches Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk.
Here’s a list of bills 8News is tracking.
- HB2 requires a background check for all firearm transfers. The bill outlines some exceptions, including transfers between immediate family members and those that occur within a shooting range, firearm safety course or competition. The bill removes the provision that makes background checks at gun shows voluntary.
- HB9 requires a person report a lost of stolen firearm to local law enforcement or state police within 24 hours after the discovery.
- HB 421 allows localities to adopt or enforce an ordinance governing the possession, carrying, storage or transporting of firearms.
- HB674, commonly known as a “red flag bill,” allows for the temporary confiscation of a firearm from a person who poses a substantial risk to themselves or others, otherwise known as a “red flag bill.” The legislation creates a legal process by which an order may be issued and extended.
- HB812 limits the sale of handguns to one per month. The bill sets exemptions, including for a licensed gun dealer.
- HB1004 prohibits any person subject to a permanent protective order from possessing a firearm throughout the duration of that order. The bill gives a person 24 hours after being served to legally transfer the gun.
- HB1083 sets penalties for someone who ‘recklessly’ leaves a loaded, unsecured firearm in any manner that could endanger a minor. The bill raises the age threshold from 14 to 18.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News on air and online for updates throughout the day.