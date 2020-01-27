Hundreds of teachers to rally for more public education funding

RICHMOND (WRIC) — Hundreds of educators are expected to rally on Capitol Square on Monday.

Richmond City Schools were forced to close for the day after about a third of the district’s teachers expressed interest in attending.

They’re asking the state to increase its investment in public education in part to support more resources for low-income school systems and higher teacher pay.

Educators are in front of the Capitol chanting “fund our future, fund our schools” ahead of the #Red4Ed rally at noon pic.twitter.com/R5TxRl7cjg — Jackie DeFusco 8News (@Jackie8News) January 27, 2020

Teachers could be getting a raise already under Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget, which sets aside $1.2 billion in new funding for public education.

The Virginia Education Association, the union behind Monday’s rally, says that amount falls far short of what’s needed to make sure every student in the Commonwealth has an equal chance to succeed. The organization is also calling for the state to increase teacher pay to at least the national average.

According to a recent analysis by the Commonwealth Institute, state dollars for public schools decreased when the Great Recession hit in 2008. Since then, advocates say Virginia’s economy has rebounded but state education funding never did.

Advocates say that’s shifting the cost burden to local governments that often struggle to maintain mandated staffing levels as student enrollment increases across the Commonwealth.

Rally-goers are also asking the state to legalize collective bargaining for public employees. The VEA says Virginia is one of three states that doesn’t allow it. One bill being considered by the House would change that.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News as we bring you moments from this rally throughout the day.