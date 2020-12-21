In one-on-one interview, Northam reflects on pivotal year in Virginia politics

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va, Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam sat down with 8News Capitol Bureau Reporter Jackie DeFusco to reflect on all of the things that made 2020 a memorable and challenging year. Northam recounted governing the Commonwealth during the unprecedented global pandemic, the economic fallout caused by it, tensions over gun control and a reckoning with racial justice.

With the new year quickly approaching Northam is not ready to rule out stricter coronavirus restrictions including school closures or tighter customer caps for businesses.

“I’ll take whatever measures we need to take to keep Virginians safe,” Northam said.

Northam recognizes that the virus has caused many Virginians to become unemployed. He tells 8News that in his latest budget proposal includes a $15 million facelift for the Virginia unemployment system.

He goes onto to discuss new police reforms put in place this year and why is he backing off banning the new sale of assault weapons for now.

To view the full interview with Northam watch below:

