Judiciary Committee expected to vote on several gun bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The debate over gun control is taking center stage as lawmakers will meet to talk about several gun measures Monday morning.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider letting localities ban firearms at public events, public meetings and public buildings.

The committee will also look at allowing one gun purchase every 30 days. Also, making background checks at gun shows mandatory and taking guns away from those who might be at risk of causing harm.

So far, Republicans have been open to talking about background checks but haven’t said which bills they support.

The committee will decide whether to send these bills to a full Senate vote or send them to the sub-committee for more work.

Today’s meeting starts at 9 a.m. Stay with 8News for coverage.

LATEST HEADLINES