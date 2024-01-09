RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle are getting behind an effort to reverse the state’s ban on skill games.

Joined by industry members and supporters in yellow shirts that read “Keep Skill Games. Help Small Businesses,” the bipartisan group unveiled a bill Tuesday for the 2024 legislative session to bring back the slots-like skill games that seesawed from being legal to illegal for years.

State Sen. Aaron Rouse (D-Virginia Beach), the chief patron of the legislation in the Virginia Senate, said skill games would be overseen by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority under the bill, estimating it would bring $200 million in tax revenue to the state.

“Our bill will re-establish the ABC as the regulatory authority, limit the number of machines to five in ABC licensed facilities and 10 in truck stops, and set a 15% tax rate for skills games,” Sen. Rouse said next to the Senate bill’s co-patrons, state Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) and state Sen.-elect Timmy French (R- Shenandoah County).

Del. Cliff Hayes (D-Chesapeake) and Del. Terry Kilgore (R-Scott) are carrying the bill in the House of Delegates.

Virginia’s skill games ban was put on hold in late 2021 by a judge handling a case in Greenville County challenging the law. Last October, the Supreme Court of Virginia lifted the injunction after finding the case was likely to fail on its argument that the ban violated free speech protections.

Skill games, sometimes called “gray machines” because they operate in a gray area of the law, look and pay out winnings like slot machines, have faced criticism over how much “skill” has to do with winning.

The industry and manufacturers of the machines argue skill is involved — hence the name “skill games.”

Small businesses that benefited from the slots-like betting machines while the ban wasn’t being enforced, including convenience stores, restaurants and truck stops, shared their economic concerns with orders to turn them off after the Virginia Supreme Court ruling.

Members of the Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition, launched by small business owners in support of skill games, the Virginia Asian American Store Owner Association and the industry showed support Tuesday for the effort to let them turn back on the machines.

The money from the machines, the groups argue, was “a lifeline” to the small businesses that struggled during the height of the pandemic and that are still facing concerns over staffing issues, and the costs of goods and services.

Nearly 500 small business owners in Virginia signed an open letter in November urging state lawmakers to consider a bill to regulate and tax skill games in the 2024 legislative session.

In the letter, the group wrote that their businesses have come to rely on the skill games revenue and the livelihoods of their businesses and employees were “under threat.”

While the measure has early bipartisan support, the legislation needs to pass through both chambers of the legislature and be signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Christian Martinez, a Youngkin spokesperson, did not comment on the governor’s support for the proposal, only telling 8News Tuesday that Youngkin “will review any legislation that comes to his desk.”

The 2024 General Assembly session, set to last 60 days, begins Wednesday.