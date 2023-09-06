RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia lawmakers passed a budget deal that gives teachers and state employees pay raises, funds public schools and mental health programs and sends one-time rebate checks to taxpayers.

The Virginia House of Delegates and state Senate approved changes to the state’s spending plan until the end of next June that budget negotiators agreed to after months of discussions, a deal that also includes funding to increase state prison oversight and address K-12 learning loss.

Democrats and Republicans framed the budget compromise as a “win” for Virginians, but also victories for their side of the aisle.

House Minority Leader Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) said the deal gives back to “hardworking Virginians” and children. Del. Scott took aim at Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal for a corporate tax cut — which did not make the final deal — as a GOP effort to prioritize “big corporations.”

State Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford) said the budget deal was “as fiscally responsible” as any bill he’s seen, pointing out that the one-time tax reduction provisions were “substantial” and the best path forward with Virginia’s economic outlook still unknown.

Sen. Newman added that some of Gov. Youngkin’s proposals for recurring tax cuts got into the final deal, including the increase of the standard deduction for the 2024 and 2025 tax years.

The budget deal also revives Virginia’s “sales tax holiday,” which didn’t take place during its usual time after lawmakers forgot to include the provision in the previously passed budget plan, and sets aside money to help plan the potential pursuit of a professional sports team.

The votes to approve the budget during Wednesday’s one-day special session were expected, as lawmakers stressed the need to pass the long-delayed budget bill before the final votes were tallied.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.