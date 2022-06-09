RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The effort to lure the Washington Commanders to Virginia appears dead after the lawmakers behind the push decided to pull the bill from consideration.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) told 8News reporter Jackie DeFusco on Thursday that the stadium bill that would have used tax breaks to bring the team to Northern Virginia won’t be considered when the General Assembly reconvenes to vote on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s amendments and vetoes to the state budget.

Del. Knight and Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw (D-Fairfax) introduced the bills in their respective chambers, and both were passed during the 2022 regular session.

But the legislation was still being negotiated and wasn’t voted on when lawmakers returned to the Capitol to approve the state’s two-year budget plan.

The measure would have created a stadium authority made up of nine members that would oversee the financing for the construction project. The group would have been “authorized to hire independent contractors, enter contracts, acquire property, borrow money, and exercise other similar powers.”

Knight told DeFusco that he didn’t believe it was a good financial deal for the commonwealth.

State Sen. Saslaw’s office did not immediately respond to 8News’ request for comment or an interview. A team spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday, the team’s defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio made headlines after calling the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a “dust-up” when comparing it to protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

“Businesses are being burned down,” Del Rio said about racial justice protests in the summer of 2020, “no problem and then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down and we’re gonna make that a major deal.”

Del Rio later apologized for referring the riot as a “dust-up,” writing that it was “irresponsible and negligent.” But the damage appeared to be done, with state Sen. Jeremy McPike (D-Prince William) saying it “sealed the deal” on his no vote.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

—

8News Capital Bureau Reporter Jackie DeFusco contributed to this report.