Lawmakers reach agreement on marijuana legalization bill

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, that would grant legal marijuana businesses access to banking, a measure that would clear up a longstanding headache for the industry. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Lawmakers are expected to vote Saturday to legalize marijuana in Virginia by 2024, but another vote in the General Assembly next year will determine whether retail sales will be allowed.

Negotiators in the Virginia Senate and House reached an agreement on a legalization bill, settling out key differences Saturday that concerned some lawmakers about whether the legislation would even get to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk.

According to two people familiar with the final agreement, the civil penalty for simple possession will end and legal sales are slated to begin on Jan. 1, 2024. A re-enactment clause in the Senate’s bill, one of the main sticking points in the negotiations, will require the state legislature to vote again next year on specifics surrounding the regulatory structure for legal sales and remaining criminal justice components of the bill.

Another difference, a non-binding referendum where Virginians would vote on legalization at the ballot, did not make the final agreement, one person familiar with the agreement told 8News.

If the new General Assembly, which is expected to be different with all 100 House seats up for grabs, rejects the measure, simple possession would still be legal but retail sales would not.

Legalization was presented as a major agenda item for Northam and Virginia Democrats before this year’s session. The Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, both under Democratic control, each passed legislation on Feb. 5 to legalize use and possession for those 21 years and older, with legal sales slated to begin Jan. 1, 2024.

While the bills had similarities, including an automatic expungement process for misdemeanor convictions and establishing the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority by July to oversee the legal industry, legislators were expecting that a conference committee negotiation would be needed to work out the final details.

With the special session ending Monday, lawmakers had until Saturday to finish their work on the legislation. Lawmakers are expected to pass the conference committee report and send the bill to the governor.

