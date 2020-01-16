Lawsuit challenges Northam’s temporary weapons ban on Capitol grounds

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A lawsuit challenging Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order temporarily banning all weapons on Capitol grounds was filed Thursday. Northam (D) signed the executive order ahead of next week’s pro-gun rally on Lobby Day.

The plaintiffs in the suit, the Virginia Citizen’s Defense League, who did threaten legal action before Northam made his announcement Wednesday, Gun Owners of America, Erich Pratt, John Velleco and Kenneth Van Wyk, are asking for a preliminary injunction.

They are claiming the governor’s executive order violates citizens’ First Amendment rights.

Chain-link fences being put up around the State Capitol ahead of Lobby Day

A hearing will be held Thursday afternoon in Richmond Circuit Court, according to a spokesperson for Attorney General Mark Herring.

