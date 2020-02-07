Legislation to end driver’s license suspensions for unpaid court fines passes Virginia House

Today's vote increases the likelihood that the bill will make it to Gov. Northam's desk for his signature after the Virginia Senate passed its own measure unanimously days earlier.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia House passed legislation Friday to end the practice of suspending the driver’s licenses of those who have not paid their court fines or costs, days after the Senate unanimously advanced its own bill.

While the vote was not unanimous, House Bill 1196, introduced by Del. Alfonso H. Lopez (D-Arlington), received bipartisan support to get through with a 72-27 vote.

In April 2019, Virginia lawmakers voted to approve a budget amendment from Gov. Ralph Northam that reinstated licenses for more than 600,000 Virginians.

The Legal Aid Justice Center filed a federal class action suit in 2016 against the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles over allegations of an “unconstitutional scheme that unfairly punishes” people who cannot pay their court fines. In a report from 2017, the Legal Aid Justice Center said nearly a million Virginia drivers have lost their licenses due to their court debt.

Today’s vote increases the likelihood that the bill will make it to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk. Both measures will still need to be approved by the other chamber after this session’s midpoint, known as “crossover,” on Feb. 11.

