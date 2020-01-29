Legislation to loosen abortion laws in Virginia moves forward

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Legislation that would reverse abortion laws in Virginia passed in the House of Delegates Tuesday in a 52-45 vote.

If the bill is signed into law, it would get rid of many of the requirements needed for someone to get an abortion in Virginia.

It would expand who can perform first-trimester abortions, and get rid of all the processes and procedures needed to get the procedure done. That includes getting an ultrasound beforehand, offering a pregnant woman to speak with a doctor who is about to perform the procedure, and providing the materials describing the methods of the procedure.

The bill does, however, still require informed written consent for the procedure to be performed.

It would also reverse the rule requiring clinics that perform five abortions or more to follow hospital standards.

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.