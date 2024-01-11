RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department will be closing multiple roads and prohibiting parking on others during this year’s annual Lobby Day at the Virginia General Assembly.

According to a press release, this is to help ensure safe access to the Virginia State Capitol grounds for all those interested in interacting with their legislators during Lobby Day 2024 on Monday, Jan. 15.

These road closures and “no-parking” zones will be in place from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A map of the road closures and “no parking” zones that will be in place during Lobby Day 2024. (Photo: Richmond Police Department)

Roads that will be closed:

North 9th Street , between East Main and East Broad streets

, between East Main and East Broad streets East Franklin Street , between North 8th and North 9th streets

, between North 8th and North 9th streets East Grace Street, between North 8th and North 9th streets

Roads that will not allow parking: